Kids can build their own Star Wars video game with Bloxels

Bloxels aim to help kids learn about the mechanics of video game design and storytelling by putting them in control of creating a game. The build-and-play platform allows kids to put their games together using colored blocks on a game board. They can then set their game in one of many different popular Star Wars environments, such as Hoth, Mos Eisley or the Death Star.

It's a big get for Bloxels, for sure. Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises out there, and it's great to see its immense popularity used for something good. After all, kids are more likely to be interested in something educational when it's tied to a property they love.