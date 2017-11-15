Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Yup, Google Docs went down, but it's coming back

That's life in the cloud.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
55m ago in Internet
Comments
142 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

If you've had trouble loading Google Docs this afternoon, you're not alone. The company said that an outage has been "affecting a significant subset of users" who were unable to access it since about 3:48 PM ET. As of 4:55 PM ET the status had been updated to say "Google Docs service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future," and at 5:10, that "
The problem with Google Docs should be resolved." So, yeah, get up and stretch before getting back to work, study or your obsessive spreadsheet of fantasy sports stats, but don't go too far -- things should be back to normal in about the time it takes for your browser to refresh.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr