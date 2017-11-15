Google adds salaries to its job search tool

The updated search also lets you narrow the available jobs to within a specific distance. And if you're ready to apply, you can choose where you submit your application if there's a choice. That's particularly helpful if you already have a profile at a favorite career page and would rather not spend ages recreating it somewhere else.

Google's tool should become more useful for job hunts in the future, too. In a "couple of weeks," you'll have the option to save jobs inside Google search. You won't have to bookmark them all or mark them as favorites at other sites. Between this and the other additions, it's evident that Google wants to be a central destination for job search help. It won't completely replace job search or salary sites, but you won't need to visit them as often.