Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: SpaceX
save
Save
share

SpaceX's mysterious Zuma mission won't launch tonight

A new launch date has not been confirmed.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
23m ago in Space
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
SpaceX

We still don't know what Northrop Grumman commissioned SpaceX to launch for the US government, but whatever it is won't get there tonight. In a move that leaves Elon Musk's calendar open for the Tesla electric semi-truck reveal (still scheduled for 11 PM ET), SpaceX said it's standing down on the Zuma mission "to take a closer look at data from recent fairing testing for another customer." The launch, which is scheduled to include a landing attempt by the Falcon 9's first stage, could go off tomorrow night, but no new launch date has been confirmed.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr