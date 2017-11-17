Brave's browser makes it easy to donate money to YouTubers

Previous versions of the browser wouldn't let you add specific channels to your donation list, but now you can make sure your money goes where you want it to go -- even if that YouTuber has less than 10,000 video views. If you'll recall, the platform updated its Partner Program requirements to add that condition in order to keep spammers and reposters from taking advantage of the money-making system. Unfortunately, the move also affects smaller creators who've yet to reach the threshold.

To donate, you'll need to have cryptocurrency (or add funds if you've ran out) in your Brave wallet. The browser will automatically detect channels of the videos you watch, even if they're embedded on another website, and you can choose to add them to your monthly donation list. However, interested creators will first have to verify their channels to be able to collect. Once they're done doing that, they can start collecting contributions, convert crypto to a currency they can use and then move their earnings to their bank accounts.