Brave's browser makes it easy to donate money to YouTubers

Brave browser, which was created by Mozilla's former CEO, offers a browsing experience quite different from what you're used to. It blocks ads but will pay you for allowing replacement advertisements that are supposedly free from bloatware and malware. It also allows you to anonymously donate money to websites you like on a monthly basis. Now, its latest version also gives you a way to donate directly to YouTubers -- not Google or the YouTube website -- you like.
Previous versions of the browser wouldn't let you add specific channels to your donation list, but now you can make sure your money goes where you want it to go -- even if that YouTuber has less than 10,000 video views. If you'll recall, the platform updated its Partner Program requirements to add that condition in order to keep spammers and reposters from taking advantage of the money-making system. Unfortunately, the move also affects smaller creators who've yet to reach the threshold.
To donate, you'll need to have cryptocurrency (or add funds if you've ran out) in your Brave wallet. The browser will automatically detect channels of the videos you watch, even if they're embedded on another website, and you can choose to add them to your monthly donation list. However, interested creators will first have to verify their channels to be able to collect. Once they're done doing that, they can start collecting contributions, convert crypto to a currency they can use and then move their earnings to their bank accounts.