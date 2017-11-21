Facebook Messenger will now send your photos in 4K

Facebook says that people are sharing 17 billion photos via Messenger each month and that the bump to 4K will make "your conversations richer, sharper, and better than ever." You'll need to update your Messenger app to the latest version; the rest happens automatically. 4K photos are available right now on iPhone and Android in the US, Canada, France, Australia, the UK, Singapore and South Korea, with the feature rolling out to more countries in the coming weeks.