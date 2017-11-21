Uber refines its rating system to appease both drivers and riders

On the whole, the changes should make it easier for drivers to keep their overall rating high -- or at least give them context for poor feedback. By next month, riders who rate below five stars or below will be asked to clarify why. Reasons outside of drivers' control, like traffic or GPS snafus, will no longer affect a driver's reputation. And if a rider frequently doles out 4-star ratings or lower, their feedback won't be counted.

While clearing up the rating process is great for all, this update is the latest in Uber's efforts to improve service for its drivers. As part of its image-repairing '180 Days' campaign, the company added features so drivers can share their location with family and charge more for longer-than-expected pickups.

