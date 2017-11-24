Black Friday 2017 deals: here are the UK's best

Gaming and Streaming

Google Home: £79 (normally £129)

Amazon was first in the smart speaker market, but Google has made significant strides with its Assistant-powered competitor. The Home looks great, supports multiple users (finally) and is gaining new abilities every day.

Google Home Mini: £34 (normally £49)

It's the Google Home, but smaller. If you already own a Bluetooth speaker, this is a smart, affordable way to add the Assistant to your living room.

Sonos Play1: £149 (normally £199)

Sonos sound is legendary. You normally pay for that quality, however. Not today — a £50 discount makes the Play 1 a little more justifiable.

Sonos Play3: £249 (normally £299)

Already own a Play:1, or fancy adding a second speaker to your Sonos setup? The Play:3 is a decent upgrade and works with any Echo or Alex-enabled device.

Sonos PlayBase: £500 (normally £699)

Most TVs have woeful built-in speakers. You've paid for a decent panel —- now invest in the sound that's pouring through your earholes every night.

Amazon Echo: £70 (normally £90)

As you'd expect Amazon is leading the charge when it comes to Black Friday discounts. You can now get the latest Echo for £20 than you would normally.

Amazon Echo Dot: £35 (normally £50)

Like Google, Amazon has a smaller (less fully-featured) Echo that is great for setting up your smart home or listening to some music in the bedroom.

Amazon Fire Stick - £25 (normally £40)

If you're looking for a quick and low-cost way to get Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and BBC iPlayer on your TV, look no further than the Fire Stick.

Google Chromecast: £19 (normally £30)

Google's Chromecast remains a handy little device for TV streaming. You can "Cast" from a bunch of Android and iOS apps, or ask for content with your voice using a Google Home or Home Mini speaker.

PSVR: £240 (normally £250)

PlayStation VR is one of the best headsets money can buy. It's not as powerful as the Vive or Rift, but it has a solid selection of games and doesn't require a beefy gaming PC.

Nintendo Switch: £269 (normally £289)

The Nintendo Switch has had a stellar 2017. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2 alone make it a worthwhile system to own.

PlayStation 4 with Call of Duty WWII, Gran Turismo Sport and Hidden Agenda and PlayStation Network subscription: £200 (normally £270)

The PlayStation 4 has officially entered 'impulse buy' territory. Call of Duty: WWII and Gran Turismo Sport are excellent pack-in games, while Hidden Agenda is curious party title from the makers of Until Dawn.

White PlayStation 4 Pro with Star Wars: Battlefront 2, Fallout 4, Gran Turismo Sport, Knowledge is Power: £300 (normally £458)

An extra £100 will net you the PlayStation 4 Pro and a stack of great games including Fallout 4 and Gran Turismo Sport. Battlefront II has been consumed by controversy, but it's still worth blasting through for the beautiful visuals and sound.

Xbox One S 500GB with Rocket League, Wolfenstein 2 and Forza 7: £185

There's never been a better time to get an Xbox One. Tesco is selling the white One S with three games for just £185, saving you a ton of cash in the process.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus + Steelbook Case -- Xbox One and PlayStation 4: £20 (normally £50)

Bethesda's alternate history shooter is a blast. You take on the role of William "B.J." Blazkowicz as he tries to liberate the United States from a horrific Nazi regime. Expect gorgeous environments, insane weapons and genuinely funny character moments.

Phones, Tablets and Laptops

Amazon Fire Tablet: £30 (normally £50)

A great introductory Android tablet that can handle mostly everything you can throw at it.

Amazon Kindle PaperWhite: £80 (normally £110)

Amazon's best e-reader comes with a backlight and also happens to be on sale. You'll save £30 if you jump on this deal.

Acer C300 Chromebook: £130 (normally £249.97)

Chromebooks might not offer the same features as a Mac or a Windows notebook, but they're perfect for browsing the internet.

Surface Pro i5/ 128GB + Black Type Cover Bundle: £849 (normally £1,104)

Microsoft's Surface Pro is a slick laptop-tablet hybrid. With a core i5 processor, 128GB of storage and a full version of Windows 10, it's a genuine laptop replacement. Forget the iPad Pro or Google's Pixelbook.

Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle: £349 (normally £400)

High-end VR is now a little more affordable. The Oculus Rift is an elegant headset with a high-resolution, low latency display. The Touch Controllers are great too for video games and productivity tools alike.

Gadgets and Wearables

Nest Thermostat: £149 (normally £220)

If you're ready to own a smart home, Nest is a good place to start. The company's learning thermostat looks the part and integrates with Google Home, Amazon Alexa and a bunch of other smart appliances.

Samsung SmartThings Hub: £100 (normally £200)

Samsung's starter kit is a quick way to get your smart home dreams up and running. The various sensors can automate when appliances turn on, check for movement when you're out of the house, and turn the lights on whenever someone enters a room.

Garmin Forerunner 235: £165 (normally £300)

The Forerunner 235 is a great choice for rookie runners and marathon veterans alike. There's GPS tracking and heart-rate monitoring, as well as some basic smartwatch features such as step-counting and notifications.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier: £249.95 (normally £349.95)

Samsung Gear S3 Classic: £249.95 (normally £349.95)

Samsung's Gear S3 runs on Tizen, rather than Google's Android Wear platform. The app selection is limited, but the overall experience is a dream thanks to the watch's rotating bezel.