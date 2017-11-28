Instagram’s new feature lets you draw on your friends’ photos

Some other recent additions to Instagram's offerings include the ability to add older pictures and videos to your Story, to follow hashtags and to post Stories via your phone's web browser. The platform also recently began allowing users to invite others to join or request to be added to a live video. Many of these recent additions have been very Story-focused while today's update seems to be geared towards ramping up use of Instagram's direct message feature.

Along with the editing feature, which Instagram is calling "remixing," Instagram has also given users the option of sending a photo or video that can be viewed just once or on loop. Instagram says both additions are available today.

Image: Instagram