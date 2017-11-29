Instagram is testing a lot of new features, including a repost button

Some other tests include a GIF search for stories, a Closest Friends list that lets users share select posts with just a core group of people, a top emoji and top hashtag search option, the ability to pin a thread in direct messages and an option to program emoji shortcuts for words. Additionally, while Instagram already has an Android beta app, it looks like it might be offering an iOS beta app as well, so select iPhone users would be able try out upcoming versions of the app ahead of time and provide feedback. Lastly, one final, and rather intriguing, test is an unexplained "Add Coffee" option.

Instagram recently added a photo "remix" feature to its direct message function and the ability to add older photos and videos to a Story from a phone's camera roll. It has also started testing out an option to follow hashtags.

Because these are just tests, there's no guarantee that Instagram will actually implement them. But TNW says it's confident that some will roll out in the near future.

Images: The Next Web