Netflix adds social sharing to its Fast.com speed test

While net neutrality still exists.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
9m ago in Internet
Comments
Netflix

Back in 2011, Netflix started issuing ISP report cards to head off possible throttling, and now, as the future of net neutrality is in doubt it's upgrading Fast.com. The simple speed test debuted last year, and according to Netflix has already been used over 250 million times, with an even split between people testing on desktop or mobile devices (there's an app). Now, anyone who uses it can easily share their results on social media, where they can be quickly checked by and compared with others.

While Netflix's large customer base should head off most attempts by ISPs to mess with it, if there's another situation where connections drop off that tool could be useful for spotting and sharing the news.

