The best TVs and media streamers to give as gifts

Unless the person on your list already owns a smart TV, media streamers are almost fool-proof as far as gift ideas go, and they're reasonably affordable too. We put several in our holiday gift guide, including the Apple TV 4K at the high end and the Roku Ultra, which is nearly half the price. Rounding out the list, we recommend this universal remote from Logitech (though the company's cheaper models are solid, too). And, if you have the means to gift a TV (whether to yourself or someone else), we included two models in different price ranges.