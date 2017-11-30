Show More Results

The best TVs and media streamers to give as gifts

And yes, gifts to self count, too.

Engadget, @engadget
13m ago in AV
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Unless the person on your list already owns a smart TV, media streamers are almost fool-proof as far as gift ideas go, and they're reasonably affordable too. We put several in our holiday gift guide, including the Apple TV 4K at the high end and the Roku Ultra, which is nearly half the price. Rounding out the list, we recommend this universal remote from Logitech (though the company's cheaper models are solid, too). And, if you have the means to gift a TV (whether to yourself or someone else), we included two models in different price ranges.

    Source: Engadget Holiday Gift Guide 2017
    In this article: apple, appletv4k, av, entertainment, gear, harmonyelite, hgg2017, logitech, logitechharmonyelite, roku, rokuultra, TCL, video, vizio
    By Engadget @engadget

    Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 13 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

    70 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr