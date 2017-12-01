Google Home Mini is crashing when cranked up to 11

Google isn't quite sure what's causing the problem, and it sounds like users aren't either. People posting on the Google Home help forum and Reddit say that after maxing out the volume and playing "multiple songs" the device would crash and then reboot. A few of the tracks in question? "Royals" from Lorde (Pure Heroine was a free Google Play download a few years ago) and "Icon" by Jayden Smith.

If this happens to you as well, Google implores that you make sure you're using the supplied power cable, fill out a crash report and then send it to the company. Oh, and if you don't have a Home Mini and want one, they're currently on sale for $30.