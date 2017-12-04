Apple TV update brings smarter HDR and sports alerts

Both the Apple TV 4K and its 2015 predecessor are also considerably more useful for sports, at least in the US. The TV app now offers optional live scores and time remaining for multiple games aired on ESPN, and gets the option of sending alerts for particularly close games. If a match is coming down to the wire, you can switch to it from whatever you're doing. There's appropriately a new sports tab in the TV app with categories prioritized by active seasons. While you'll likely want a subscription to one or more live services to take advantage of all the sports features, this is still going to be helpful if you can't bear to be left in the dark when your favorite team is playing.