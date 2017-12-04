What's on TV: 'The Grand Tour,' 'Psych: The Movie'

After a few years away Psych is back, with a two-hour movie this week on USA (and it's not the only one returning -- Cash Cab: Celebrity Edition rides again on Discovery). There are also a slew of season and fall finales, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead, Broad City and Outlander. Movie fans can get the Transformer movies, Men in Black Series or Despicable Me 3 on 4K Blu-ray, while gamers have DLC for Destiny 2 plus LocoRoco 2 Remastered and The Walking Dead Collection. Last but not least, Amazon kicks off season two of not-Top Gear aka The Grand Tour, while Netflix has season two of The Crown. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Despicable Me 3 (4K)
- Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series
- Better Watch Out
- Jumanji (4K)
- Transformers (4K)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (4K)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (4K)
- Transformers: Age of Extinction (4K)
- Men in Black Trilogy (4K)
- 100 Years of Olympic Films (Criterion)
- Destiny 2 - Curse of Osiris DLC (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- The Walking Dead Collection (PS4, Xbox One)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package (PS4)
- Let Them Come (PS4)
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park (PS4, Xbox One)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PS4)
- This Is the Police (Switch)
- Jak X: Combat Racing (PS4)
- Rememoried (Xbox One)
- Chaos on Deponia (Xbox One, PS4)
- Jak 3 (PS4)
- Jak 2 (PS4)
- A Hat in Time (PS4, Xbox One)
- Riptide GP: Renegade (Switch)
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PS4, Xbox One)
- Hello, Neighbor (Xbox One, PC)
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered (PS4)
- Steep: Road to the Olympics (PS4, Xbox One)
- Boiling Bolt (PS4, Xbox One)
- Justice League VR (PS VR)
Monday
- Steelers/Bengals, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee, HBO, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Supergirl (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Angry Angel, Freeform, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Superior Donuts, CBS, 9 PM
- 9jkl, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Ride with Norman Reedus (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Woman on Fire, Starz, 9 PM
- Cash Cab: Celebrity Edition (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
- Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics, AMC, 10 PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10 PM
- Meth Storm, HBO, 10 PM
- The Wall: Deck the Wall, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Marvel's Runaways, Hulu, 3 AM
- Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight, Netflix 3 AM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- The Flash (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Will & Grace: A Gay Olde Christmas, NBC, 9 PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9 PM
- The Mick (fall finale), Fox, 9 PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 9:30 PM
- The Mayor, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 9:30 PM
- The Mane Event, BET, 10 PM
- Who Killed Tupac?, A&E, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, History, 10 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- Shut Eye (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Vikings, History, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Happy! (series premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
- Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
- Knightfall (series premiere), History, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- South Park (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Chicago PD (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
- The A-Word, Sundance, 10 PM
- Broad City (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Saints/Falcons, NBC, 8:25 PM
- Psych: The Movie, USA, 8 PM
- Supernatural (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Gotham (fall finale), Fox, 8 PM
- 32 Pills: My Sister's Suicide, HBO, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Arrow (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- The Great American Baking Show, ABC, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Orville (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Beerland (season premiere), Viceland, 10 PM
- Top Chef (season premiere), Bravo, 10 PM
- The President Show, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Ghost Wars, Syfy, 10 PM
- The Menendez Murders, A&E, 10 PM
- SWAT, CBS, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- The Crown (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Grand Tour (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- El Camino Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
- Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, NBC Sports Network, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- A Football Life: Aeneas Williams, NFL Network, 9 PM
- Jane the Virgin (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
- Z Nation, Syfy, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- The Exorcist, Fox, 9 PM
- All Def Comedy, HBO, 10 PM
- Superstition, Syfy, 10 PM
- Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, BBC America, 9 PM
- Saturday Night Live: James Franco / SZA, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- No Activity, CBS AA, 3 AM
- Ravens/Steelers, NBC, 8:20 PM
- Outlander (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
- The Simpsons (fall finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Bob's Burgers (fall finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead (fall finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Counterpart: The Crossing, Starz, 9 PM
- Family Guy (fall finale), Fox, 9:30 PM
- Graves (season finale), Epix, 10 PM
- Smilf, Showtime, 10 PM
- Talking Dead (fall finale), AMC, 10 PM
- Good Behavior, TNT, 10 PM
- Search Party, TBS, 10 PM
- White Famous (season finale), Showtime, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]