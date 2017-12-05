Amazon offers same-day delivery on handmade goods

This service isn't available nationwide, but holiday shoppers in Austin, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle can take advantage of Amazon Handmade's fast shipping. This means that shoppers can place last-minute gift orders on Christmas Eve and still receive their items in time for the holiday.

Amazon launched Handmade two years ago, setting Etsy squarely in its sights. The addition of Prime Now makes it tough to beat if you're looking online for thoughtful and unique gifts; Etsy's shipping is dependent on merchants, and it can be a mixed bag in terms of when you receive the items you purchase. It will be interesting to see whether Amazon extends the Handmade/Prime Now combination past the holiday season, as it's currently a pilot program.