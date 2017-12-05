Car2Go's carsharing service now offers Mercedes CLA sedans in NYC

Car2Go is a subsidiary of Daimler, so it's not surprising the company would introduce Mercedes cars. In fact, it's already done so in seven cities. Now, it's added New York City to the list, though the service only operates in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. The cars are family friendly, and include LATCH car seat anchors and backup cameras and sensors. The vehicles are also equipped with all wheel drive.

The addition of these new luxury cars brings Car2Go's total number of New York vehicles up to around 600, which serve roughly 77,000 members. Car2Go is also offering free registration to new members based in New York, along with $10 of drive credit. Just use the code BENZ when you register.