Google search quiz can help diagnose PTSD

Google is continuing its efforts to help you improve your mental health. Search for "posttraumatic stress disorder" or related keywords on your phone and you'll now have the option of taking a clinically validated questionnaire that can screen for signs of PTSD. This won't provide a definitive answer (Google stresses the importance of an in-person diagnosis), but it can give you useful knowledge to take to your doctor.
The support comes as Facebook is expanding the availability of its own mental health tools. In both cases, the internet giants are acknowledging that they can play a role the welfare of their users. They know that misinformation and a lack of help can cause serious problems, and even subtle encouragement can provide valuable support.