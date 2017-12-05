NBA 2K eSports league qualifiers start January 1st

Not surprisingly, things will get tougher from then onward. The league will conduct more "in depth" scouting in Feburary, with a "balanced" play environment. And in March, the 17 teams will draft their players for the full-fledged competition. Just be prepared to up-end your life if you're one of the fortunate few to get in -- you'll have to move to the city that drafts you.

More details of the later qualifying stages are coming in the future. However, Donohue wants to stress that this first round is about showing "commitment" to the game rather than dominating everyone else. In short, it won't hurt to try out if you're already playing NBA 2K18 on a frequent basis and like the idea of turning pro.