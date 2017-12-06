'Her Story' creator's new series is based on '80s classic 'WarGames'

Players will follow a group of young hackers and choose what happens to them in a story about 'modern espionage, hacking and government conspiracy,' according to a press release. Details are scarce, but Eko will release more leading up to #WarGames' early 2018 release. The series will be the second interactive experience from Eko, which just uploaded the final episode of its first program, a comedy titled That Moment When.

"With '#WarGames' I was thrilled to take the questions raised by the original movie and ask them again in a world where technology has fundamentally changed our lives. To do that interactively felt like a perfect marriage of form and content," said Barlow in a press release. "I am excited to introduce viewers to the new hacker protagonist, Kelly, who represents the breadth of modern hacker culture and its humanity. As viewers help steer her story, I hope they will fall in love with her as much as the '#WarGames' team did!"