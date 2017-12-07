John Scalzi's 'Old Man's War' sci-fi series is headed to Netflix

In the Old Man's War universe, set hundreds of years from now, older people are given a loaded choice. Either age and die on Earth or get healthy young bodies that are conscripted into the military to fight space aliens. Protagonist John Perry makes the obvious choice and becomes a high-octane space marine who ends up being pretty good at leading troops into battle. Of course, all is not as it seems, and Perry begins to piece together what's really going on. The engaging story will likely make a good movie, provided it's done right (looking at you, Ender's Game). The film is being produced by John Shestak Productions (Air Force One, Dan in Real Life) and Madhouse Entertainment.