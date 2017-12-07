'PUBG' reveals its second map, Miramar

As PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds creeps towards version 1.0 and its console debut on Xbox One next week, it's about to double its number of maps. "Miramar" has a desert setting intended to serve as the opposite of its first map Erangel which was set in the forest. Sparse terrain dotted by dense urban areas should force players to mix up their strategies if they want to make it to the end of the Battle Royale. It will be playable in the "final test round" before 1.0, so we are expecting to see it this month, and there will be a gameplay preview shown during tonight's Game Awards show.
There are several towns with locations like a casino, death bowl for motorcycle racing, rail yard and more. On Twitter developers revealed a new weapon, the Win94 rifle, plus new vehicles like a pickup truck that will be exclusive to this map, and a jet ski-like watercraft called the Aquarail that's coming to both maps.
- Los Leones
- The largest city in the region, Los Leones features ample shopping, a skyline filled with new construction, and a glorious, golden-hued City Center. Players should secure high vantage points by exploring the numerous construction sites, and loot for gear in the cavernous, abandoned commercial buildings.
- El Pozo
- El Pozo is a city known for its large industrial and entertainment districts. Players can test themselves against all comers in the Luchador Arena, put their motorcycle skills to the test In the death bowl, or hunt in the ruins of the long dead textile factories.
- Monte Nuevo
- Monte Nuevo is the picture of a town besieged. Ramshackle walls built to protect its residents now allow players ample cover to explore the well-stocked compound.
- Valle del Mar
- Valle del Mar is a colorful oceanside town bisected by the De Toro bridge. To the West of the bridge is a quaint school, and to the East, a beautiful church. The key to holding this town is bridge control, as it's the only direct route between mainland and the island.
- La Cobreria
- The shipping and transport capitol of Miramar, La Cobrería's most prominent feature is it's enormous Rail Yard. Here, players will hunt and be hunted among the half-buried cargo of a long dead industry. Careful players should loot the schools and campuses that dot this town before attempting to hold the Yard.
- San Martin
- San Martín is located just west of Hacienda Del Patrón. Checkpoints and barriers have transformed this once-quiet small town into a war zone. Both sides of the town have overlooks, socareful players should scout first, before charging into town.
- Pecado
- Once a tourist destination featuring the largest casino in the region, Pecado continues to thrill players to this day with its mix of high-value loot and dangerous sightlines. Aggressive players will immediately loot the Arena and Casino, but savvy players should check out the 4 story hotels between them.
- Chumacera
- Chumacera is the husk of Miramar's once thriving textile industry. Long abandoned factories overlook a main road lined with residential and commercial buildings. Verticality in both the buildings and terrain make this town an exciting location to loot- high risk, high opportunity!
New vehicle coming soon. Exclusive to the desert map. #ThisIsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/iL2dn6qTdq— PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) December 5, 2017