'PUBG' reveals its second map, Miramar

As PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds creeps towards version 1.0 and its console debut on Xbox One next week, it's about to double its number of maps. "Miramar" has a desert setting intended to serve as the opposite of its first map Erangel which was set in the forest. Sparse terrain dotted by dense urban areas should force players to mix up their strategies if they want to make it to the end of the Battle Royale. It will be playable in the "final test round" before 1.0, so we are expecting to see it this month, and there will be a gameplay preview shown during tonight's Game Awards show.