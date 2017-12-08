Marvel comics arrive in Hoopla's public library app

Comic books are a brilliant medium, but keeping up with the latest releases can be expensive. If you live in the US, it's worth checking out Hoopla; the service is supported by more than 1,500 public libraries, and offers free digital access to DC, Image and IDW titles. And starting today, another major publisher is joining the platform: Marvel. More than 250 collections and graphic novels will be available, including Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet book one — by author, journalist and comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Paul Coates — Civil War and X-Men: The Dark Pheonix Saga.
There's a handy map here that shows all of the Hoopla-supported libraries in the US. As Variety explains, the libraries set their own lending limits, so you might be able to check out five or 10 at a time through the app. You won't, of course, get every new Marvel release, but it's a good place to start if you're unsure which characters or series to follow. Hoopla says there should be plenty of familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Spider-Man, Daredevil, The Runaways, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy. As Luke Cage would say: Sweet Christmas...