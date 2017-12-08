Watch the PlayStation Experience live stream right here

Sony has only hinted at the surprises it's bringing to PlayStation Presents, saying, "Expect to listen in on candid discussions with some of PlayStation's top developers, get updates on key titles, and be a part of some special announcements."

Sony has sold 70 million PlayStation 4 consoles since they hit the market in 2013, and 2 million PlayStation VR headsets since those landed last fall. These are solid numbers, placing Sony ahead of the competition -- Microsoft, Nintendo, HTC and Oculus -- in both categories. However, Sony's recent press conference at E3 was decidedly lackluster, ditching the company's patented parade of indie games to showcase AAA titles and VR experiences. With the holidays right around the corner, PlayStation Presents is Sony's last chance to get players -- and the people buying presents for them -- excited for the PS4 in 2017.