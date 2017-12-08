Show More Results

Sony drops the price of PSVR bundles by $100 for the holidays

It has deals on PS4 Pro bundles for the season, too
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
18m ago in AV
Sony is all set to make some fine deals on PlayStation hardware this holiday season. Starting December 10th, you can score a PlayStation VR bundle for $100 off the regular price and a PS4 Pro 1 TB bundle for $50 less than retail.

The $200 Gran Turismo Sport bundle comes with a PS VR system, a PS Camera, a copy of the game and a PS VR demo disc. You can grab a Doom VFR bundle for $100 off, as well, getting a PSVR headset, the camera, a copy of the game and the demo disc for $300. For another fifty bucks, you can grab The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR bundle, which adds two Move controllers and a copy of Skyrim to the $350 set. These deals last through December 24th.

You can also score a PS4 Pro for $50 off the regular price through December 16th with a 1 TB Jet Black console for $350 and either a Star Wars Battlefront II-branded console or a limited edition Destiny 2 PS4 Pro for $400. The Battlefront edition comes with a copy of Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition while the Destiny 2 bundle gets you the game plus its expansion pass.

