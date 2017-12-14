Apple Final Cut Pro X is ready to edit VR video

There's plenty if you have no intention of producing a VR masterpiece. FCPX now allows editing two key HDR formats, Rec. 2020 HDR10 and Rec. 2020 Hybrid Log Gamma, and gives you both HDR-compatible scopes (to identify how bright your video will get) and HDR monitoring on external displays through an I/O device. And there's now some advanced pro color grading tools built right into the app -- you can fine-tune brightness, hue, luminance, saturation and white balance through an inspector.

Need more? You can edit HEVC and Cinema RAW Light video, import iMovie for iOS projects, create slow motion footage using the speedy Metal framework and fix audio using Logic Pro plugins. All told, FCPX appears to be much more ready for the realities of modern movie creation.

There's an accompanying Logic Pro X update that isn't nearly as dramatic, with one exception: it's optimized for the iMac Pro and can handle up to 36 cores, which is a rather curious number when the iMac "only" has up to 18 cores. It's clearly adding a degree of futureproofing.