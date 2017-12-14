The best movies and music to give as gifts

Not everything in our holiday gift guide is a gadget, per se. We know that media, including physical media, make good gifts, so made sure to include a few DVDs, plus some manga and a vinyl record, to boot. Depending on your loved one's taste, you'll want to buy them Blade Runner: The Final Cut in 4K, Spider-Man: Homecoming (also in 4K) or Planet Earth II -- another great way to make the most out of a UHD TV. For the binge-watcher in your life, you might consider scooping up the soundtrack to Netflix's Stranger Things, available in several volumes. And, for that person in your life who loves graphic novels, we recommend the hardcover version of Ghost in the Shell, volumes 1, 2 and 3.