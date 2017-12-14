Snapchat's Lens Studio helps create your own AR effects

And yes, Snap is aware of the potential for abuse. There's an initial moderation process to make sure a World Lens isn't offensive, and you can report Lenses to a moderation team if offending examples somehow slip through the cracks.

This isn't just to enable hobbyists, as you might have surmised. Snap sees this as a business play -- companies should have an even easier time whipping up AR advertising. It's also an acknowledgment that Snapchat has had trouble growing as a closed platform. While it's not guaranteed that opening World Lenses to everyone will put Instagram on notice, it could foster a community spirit that keeps Snapchat fans coming back.