The UK is getting a combined physical and digital games chart

According to Gamesindustry.biz, ISFE and B2Boost are already trialling a download chart for the UK. It's not clear, however, just how many of the major console and marketplace providers are on board — a reflective multi-platform chart, for instance, would require representation from Nintendo (eShop), Sony (PSN), Microsoft (Xbox Store) and Valve (Steam). There are also publisher-specific portals to consider, such as EA's Origin and the Blizzard Shop. Anything close to what NPD offers in the US would, however, be a dramatic improvement for the UK and offer a more accurate picture of industry trends. Fingers crossed it all comes together nicely.