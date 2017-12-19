Show More Results

Image credit: Square Enix
'Dragon Quest Builders' arrives on Switch in February

Nintendo adds another great third-party game to its Switch library.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Square Enix's Minecraft­-style construction game Dragon Quest Builders is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 9 next year. The game -- which was released last year on PS4, PS3 and Vita -- sees players gather materials, reconstruct towns and fight monsters through a sprawling RPG. It's all very Minecraft-esque, but offers a more structured gameplay with a proper storyline -- in this instance, restoring the world of Alefgard.

The main draw of its arrival to Switch is, of course, being able to play on the go, but the console's version also offers some exclusive experiences and items, including the ability to gather rare crafting materials for a wider range of customization options. A sequel, Dragon Quest Builders 2, will add co-op play, but there's no word on a release date for that yet.

