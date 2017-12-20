Twitter two-factor authentication works through third-party apps

For years, Twitter's two-factor sign-in process has required SMS. That's all well and good on a phone, but what about when you're on a tablet, or are in a situation (say, traveling abroad) where you'd rather not get a text? You're set from now on -- Twitter has added support for verifying your sign-in through a third-party app. You still need a phone number to get things started, but software like Google Authenticator and Duo Mobile can now fill in after that. The setup process is relatively straightforward -- the biggest step is scanning a QR code to produce the verification number you need.
This isn't really necessary for most people. It may be helpful if you're regularly signing in and out, however -- say, if you're a social media manager or just tend to switch devices on a frequent basis. Apps like Duo Mobile may only save you a few seconds, but that can quickly add up. This might also encourage you to use two-factor authentication if you thought it was too much of a hassle before.
