Twitter two-factor authentication works through third-party apps

For years, Twitter's two-factor sign-in process has required SMS. That's all well and good on a phone, but what about when you're on a tablet, or are in a situation (say, traveling abroad) where you'd rather not get a text? You're set from now on -- Twitter has added support for verifying your sign-in through a third-party app. You still need a phone number to get things started, but software like Google Authenticator and Duo Mobile can now fill in after that. The setup process is relatively straightforward -- the biggest step is scanning a QR code to produce the verification number you need.