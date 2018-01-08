Take a good look at the HTC Vive Pro and VR wireless adapter

The attached headphones flip up on either side like wings, but when they're actually in use, they create a snug and immersive VR environment. The Vive Pro features dual front-facing cameras and two microphones, too.

The Vive Pro works with existing HTC VR systems, including the original base station and SteamVR tracking 1.0 (and their updated versions, of course). Players will be able to pair up to four base stations to create a play area of 10 meters x 10 meters.