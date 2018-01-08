Samsung brings Knox security to smart fridges and TVs

The company hasn't said exactly how widespread Knox support is at the moment, or when it will reach hardware that doesn't already have the technology. There's plenty of incentive to make it as widely available as possible, mind you. Now that many of its devices are connected, it could also have many more security risks on its hands. You don't someone to compromise your entire home network by hacking your fridge. Although this doesn't mean your smart home will be impervious to attack, it could eliminate obvious weak points.

