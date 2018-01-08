Sony's mid-range Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra are still all about the cameras

Sony's cameras have always been one of the biggest reasons to buy an Xperia, so it's little surprise the company went with one of its impressive 23-megapixel sensors with hybrid autofocus and support for 4K video recording plus 120fps slow motion shooting. Low-light performance should also be at the very least respectable thanks to the camera's ability to shoot at up to ISO 12,800. Flip the phone over and you'll find an 8-megapixel wide angle camera with a 120-degree wide-angle lens just for good measure.

Curiously, the XA2 — along with every other phone Sony announced today — features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. That normally wouldn't raise any eyebrows, but this shift in design is notable because of Sony's historical inability to include fingerprint sensors in its US devices. Not so anymore: every version of the XA2 will have fingerprint sensors, and for that we're grateful.