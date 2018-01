For the Perfect Strangedroids discussion panel on Wednesday, Engadget hosted a trio of robotics experts.. Sabri Sansoy, CEO and Chief Roboticist of Orchanic; Nader Hamda, Founder and CEO of Ozobot; and Stu Lipoff, IEEE Life Fellow and President of IP Action Partners all took the Engadget stage at CES 2018 with senior editor Andrew Tarantola moderating.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.