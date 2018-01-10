'PUBG' update makes it easy to report cheaters from replays

Cheating in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is getting to be a problem. What started on the third-person servers has started invading first-person ones as well. As such, PUBGCorp is releasing an update for the battle royale game that gives additional options for reporting nefarious players. "Starting with the current test build ... you will be able to report players directly from the replay feature of our game," according to the Steam Community page. "This means that you no longer need to be killed by a suspected cheater for you to be able to use the in-game reporting tool." As Polygon writes, when you right-click on a name in the player list or while observing them in follow mode, you'll find the new report button.
More than that, the update brings new types of crates and a couple of new outfits.
When we spoke to Minkonet last month, the replay feature's developer, the company's Gilbert Kim said that curbing cheating was one of the ultimate goals for the feature.
"We can't prevent a hack completely," Kim said. "But because of what we do with the 3D death cam ... sometimes our technology can find out how they died. Is there something a little bit suspicious, maybe something we should be looking at?"
With further testing, the new reporting tools will make their way into the live servers, and PUBGCorp promises it'll announce when that happens.