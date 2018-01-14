Tag Heuer made a smaller modular smartwatch

Those of us with smaller wrists may have noticed that most of the connected smartwatches out there are, well, kind of huge. Tag Heuer's Connected Modular 45, for example, was a lovely device with a 45mm case diameter, perfect for larger wrists but lousy for everyone else. The company has now decided to support the smaller among us with a new Connected Modular 41, with — you guessed it — a watch with a 41mm diameter for those with more diminutive extremities.
It's not just size that matters, here, either. Tag Heuer worked with Intel and Google to create an improved smartwatch, with a brighter screen that displays in 390 X 390 resolution, giving you 326 pixels per inch. The memory capacity is up, too, with 8 GB of storage and 1 GB of RAM included. Similar to the Apple Watch, Tag Heuer's new 41mm model has nine different straps to connect the device to your arm; you can even connect the company's Calibre 5 mechanical watch to the bands if you like. The new smartwatch is water resistant to 50 meters and has GPS and NFC (for Android Pay) connectivity. You can connect it to phones running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and up. The new model is set to retail starting at $1,200.00, so start saving your pennies.