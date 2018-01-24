Show More Results

Image credit: Blipblox
Blipblox could be 'my first synth' for kids big and small

A perfect gift for Chicago West.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Art
This is hardly the first synthesizer for kids that we've seen, but the Blipblox device debuting at NAMM 2018 adds a familiar toy-like design and plastic casing. According to its maker, it combines "professional features" like a MIDI input, audio out, unique oscillator modulation schemes and LED lights that sync to the music. It's intended to let kids as young as three take a turn as music producers, and will "target" a price of $159.

The hook here is that unlike simple keyboards, Blipblox has "a proprietary algorithm that synthesizes completely unique waveforms" so you can create your own soundwave. A studio session demo video gives a better example of the sounds that are possible with this, and it's not too hard to imagine that if you figure out what each color-coded set of switches is for then you could make some SoundCloud-worthy electronica. And hopefully release it quickly, before your kids take all the studio time for themselves.

