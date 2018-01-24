Blipblox could be 'my first synth' for kids big and small

The hook here is that unlike simple keyboards, Blipblox has "a proprietary algorithm that synthesizes completely unique waveforms" so you can create your own soundwave. A studio session demo video gives a better example of the sounds that are possible with this, and it's not too hard to imagine that if you figure out what each color-coded set of switches is for then you could make some SoundCloud-worthy electronica. And hopefully release it quickly, before your kids take all the studio time for themselves.