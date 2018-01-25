Deceptively-simple automatic runner RunGunJumpGun is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 8th, according to a tweet by its developers, Good Shepherd. The game first hit iOS and Android in 2016, amassing an army of fans initially intrigued by its simple premise -- shoot, jump, survive -- and subsequently ensnared by its addictive intelligent level design and masterful difficulty curve. Under the slightly tweaked moniker ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun, the game will offer Switch players the same twitchy platforming fun -- and for just $8/£8.