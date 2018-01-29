BMW takes full ownership of DriveNow's car sharing service (updated)

We've asked how this will affect ReachNow, DriveNow's North American equivalent, and will let you know what BMW can say.

The acquisition comes hot on the heels of BMW's buyout of Parkmobile (which it also had a stake in), and creates a clearer picture of the automaker's overall strategy: it wants to offer services that cover every aspect of driving, whether it's renting a car in a hurry or finding a place to park while you shop. Like its rivals, BMW is preparing for the decline of car ownership as people shift to on-demand rentals, ridesharing and (eventually) self-driving cars. DriveNow not only gives BMW a source of income in those conditions, but guarantees a reliable destination for its vehicles.

Update: BMW tells us that this doesn't affect ReachNow.