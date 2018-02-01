Show More Results

Slack is the latest app to ditch the Apple Watch

You may not miss it much, thanks to notifications.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
2h ago in Wearables
Like Twitter, Amazon, and Google Maps before it, Slack is ditching its Apple Watch app. The team chat and collaboration platform for businesses quietly announced the news via an update to its iOS app. But, that doesn't mean Slack will disappear entirely from your wrist.

You'll still be able to respond to incoming messages on your Apple Watch courtesy of rich notifications -- all that's absent is the ability to view unread mentions. So, you may not be missing much after all, which sums up the essential problem with dedicated Apple Watch apps.

Upon abandoning support for the Apple Watch, Twitter said it gleaned from feedback that "notifications were the most helpful part of the Apple Watch Twitter experience." And, it seems Slack agrees.

