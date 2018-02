BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and the bonkers Dragon Ball FighterZ will both make their EVO debut this year. I'm curiously enamoured with the style of Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball fighter, although I lack the skill (and power) levels to beat any EVO competitor. The Smash Bros. series gets two entries: Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Super Smash Bros. Melee will both be showcased (it's happened before), and while no Marvel heroes will be at EVO 2018, Injustice 2 with its DC heroes and villains, is still on the roster. The tournament kicks off August 3rd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's the full list:

Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition

Tekken 7

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

Super Smash Bros. Melee

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Injustice 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ