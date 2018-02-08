Nintendo will convert Gold Points into Switch game discounts

If you buy a lot of Switch games, good news — Nintendo is about to reward you with some discounted software. The company announced in a blog post today that you'll soon be able to spend Gold Points — earned by purchasing Nintendo games — on Switch software in the eShop. Each Gold Point is worth one British pence, which means you'll need to buy a lot of games (a £40 game on the eShop will net you 200 Gold Points, or £2) before you can get something substantial for free. If you don't have enough points, you can always make up the difference with regular cash.
The change will come into effect in "early March" for UK and European Switch owners. (We've asked Nintendo for confirmation that the same scheme will be available in the US.) Gold points are valid for a year, which means you can wait and accrue a sizeable stack of games before cashing in their associated points on a new title. Nintendo trialed the concept the last year with a smattering of 3DS and Wii U titles. It was a temporary promotion, however, and limited to "Nindies" such as Runner2, Art of Balance and Zen Pinball 3D. Expanding the concept to Switch is a smart way to boost the system's already impressive software attach rate.
From early March, you'll be able to use #MyNintendo Gold Points in #NintendoSwitch #eShop.— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 8, 2018
More details here: https://t.co/a6GSxZ45AL pic.twitter.com/MipJDaQPkh