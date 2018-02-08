Nintendo will convert Gold Points into Switch game discounts

The change will come into effect in "early March" for UK and European Switch owners. (We've asked Nintendo for confirmation that the same scheme will be available in the US.) Gold points are valid for a year, which means you can wait and accrue a sizeable stack of games before cashing in their associated points on a new title. Nintendo trialed the concept the last year with a smattering of 3DS and Wii U titles. It was a temporary promotion, however, and limited to "Nindies" such as Runner2, Art of Balance and Zen Pinball 3D. Expanding the concept to Switch is a smart way to boost the system's already impressive software attach rate.