Samsung leak shows off the Galaxy S9's new DeX Pad

As you can see, it has a USB-C connector, where you'll have to plug your phone, two USB ports and one HDMI port. (And yes, the Galaxy S9 will have a separate headphone jack.) Your phone will have to lie on its back when plugged in, because it can apparently turn your S9 or S8 -- it's reportedly backwards compatible -- into a touchpad or a virtual keyboard. If you'll recall, Samsung's DeX dock can transform the S8 into a desktop PC, so long as you have a screen, a mouse and a keyboard. This upgraded dock will probably be able to eliminate the need for a mouse and keyboard. We'll hear more about the S9 and any DeX dock Samsung plans to launch at the company's Unpacked event on February 25th.