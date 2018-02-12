The ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie will be directed by Chris Columbus

Five Nights At Freddy's is a horror game franchise following nighttime employees trying to survive Chuck E. Cheese-style enterprises where animatronic robots run amok trying to murder the player. It's a weird fit for Columbus, who's most known for tame films about families and magic.

True, Columbus has had a broad career in Hollywood beyond just kid-friendly films: He wrote Gremlins and The Goonies, directed Adventures in Babysitting and the film version of the Broadway hit Rent, and produced The Help and The Witch. He could surprise us all with a great adaptation of Five Nights At Freddy's, which Columbus is slated to write, direct and produce. Of course, he's also responsible for directing the universally-panned Pixels, so we'll hope cautiously.