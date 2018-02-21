Show More Results

Image credit: Built by Snowman
'Alto's Odyssey' arrives on the App Store a day early

But Android users will have to wait months to play.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
2h ago in Mobile
Built by Snowman

The buzz around Alto's Adventure sequel Alto's Odyssey has been brewing for over a year and now it's finally arrived -- a day early. Originally slated for release on February 22, keen-eyed fans have spotted it in the iTunes store today, meaning players have the opportunity to lose a whole extra day to the addictive infinite runner. As with the game's predecessor, though, Android users will have to wait before they can contend with the fresh challenges presented by Alto's desert landscape. In an email to Android Authority, Ryan Cash from Snowman, the team behind the series, said, "We aren't committing to a release date at the moment, but we're hoping to get an Android version out in the months ahead."

