Ford is updating Sync with Waze and a driving assistant

Ford is updating its Sync infotainment software with a few new navigation options. Sygic is a name we haven't heard in quite awhile, but the GPS company will bring its voice assistant to certain Ford vehicles. If your blue-oval-clad ride has Sync 3 and you've got Sygic's nav app installed on your phone, you'll be able to press a button on your steering wheel to activate Sygic's new voice-powered Driving Assistant. According to TechCrunch, you can ask Driving Assistant for traffic info, gas prices and parking advice, among other tasks. It sounds quite a bit easier than using voice commands while driving with Siri, or fiddling with your car's infotainment screen.
Like TC notes, Sygic's navigation app has worked with Sync since last year. If you're already a Sygic fan, this is great news. But what if you prefer Waze? You're covered there as well. This April, TC reports that iOS users will be able to link the app with Sync 3 vehicles via AppLink. Sure you could always use Apple Maps or Google Maps, but neither of those allow Liam Neeson to get you out of a traffic jam with his particular set of skills.