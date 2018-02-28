Twitter makes it easier to save and share tweets

Product manager Jesar Shah said they decided to work on the new features after getting a ton of requests from users. While you've always been able to save tweets for later by liking them or sending them to yourself, the Bookmark tool makes things much easier. When you Bookmark a tweet, it gets saved to a list that only you can see: you can access everything you've saved whenever you want by going to your profile slide-out menu and choosing the category.

Twitter said in a statement:

"We Tweeted ongoing updates as we built Bookmarks so we could incorporate your input as we worked. By working this way, we learned that you like to save replies so you can answer later and that you may share a Tweet hours or days later after you've bookmarked it. Thank you for being part of this process — your feedback was valuable in building this update, and it made it all the more fun for us as we built a new feature for you. As a result, we all have an easier way to save, share, and stay informed."

The new tools will be available today to all users around the globe on all possible ways to access the platform on mobile devices. That means you'll be able to Bookmark tweets on iOS, Android, Twitter Lite and mobile.twitter.com.