Hidden Instagram code hints at voice and video call feature

(TC reader Ishan Agarwal took this screenshot of the icons found inside the APKs.)

The features could also transform Instagram's role in your life. In its current form, it serves as a platform where you can see snippets of your friends' activities -- their highlight reels, even -- but you probably still rely on a chat app like Messenger to connect with them on a more personal level. If and when these features arrive, you won't need to hop on another app anymore: you'll simply have to open up your DM and hit the call button.