Volkswagen’s I.D. Vizzion EV is all about a customized ride

The vehicle was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show and is part of Volkswagen's electrification roadmap of 50 new electric vehicles on the road by 2025. Like the rest of the I.D. vehicles, it's built using the MEB platform which the automaker says will make its cars less expensive and can offer up long EV ranges.

During the presentation, the automaker called the Vizzion, "it's most emotional and customized Volkswagen." The idea is that when people are not driving, they want an environment that suits their needs.

Volkswagen noted that we would learn about the vehicle during its press conference tomorrow at the Geneva Motor show. But what we know now is that it'll have 300 horsepower, a top speed of 112 miles-per-hour and a zero to 60 of 6.3 seconds.

During the event, the automaker also showed off the Kuka robotics-built arm that the company believes will help charge vehicles in parking lots. According to both companies, the arm and its charger would be available to all vehicles.

